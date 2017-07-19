Wednesday Newscast, 7/19/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Efforts to manage and preserve the Colorado River are getting a boost from the Walton Family Foundation, which has pledged 20 million dollars over the next two years to fund projects aimed at water conservation and restoring river ecosystems. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell has more.
- PlanCOS is holding two community events, one this afternoon and another tomorrow. The goal is to engage southeastern Colorado Springs and young professionals in creating the city's blueprint for future development. Today's meeting starts at 5:30 at Lincoln School.