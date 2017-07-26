Wednesday Newscast, 7/26/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- An Air Force study confirms that chemicals in firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base leached into surrounding groundwater. The report is based on dozens of soil and water tests taken over the last year at the base. But the Colorado Springs Gazette reports the assessment downplays any occasional drainage of contaminated waste into the sewer system as a contributor to toxic drinking water. The paper also reports that any full plan to remedy the situation might take at least three years to develop.
- A new audit on Connect for Health Colorado says the state's health care exchange has brought down costs, improved its website and reduced wait times...