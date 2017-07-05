Wednesday Newscast, 7/5/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado's medically assisted suicide law is quietly underway, with an estimated 10 prescriptions filled since voters approved the law last year. The state health department plans to report by the end of the year how many doctors handled prescriptions, but won't say how many people followed through. Advocates say about 1 in 3 people prescribed life-ending drugs don't take them.
- Recreational pot in Colorado costs a little more. As of July 1st, a special tax on retail marijuana went up from 10 to 15 percent. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier has more…