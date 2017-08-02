Wednesday Newscast, 8/2/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Colorado’s wind and solar energy production increased rapidly over the last decade, according to a new report from the Environment Colorado Research and Policy Center. The report looks at renewable energy growth in each state over the last 10 years. It cites falling prices and new technology as drivers of that growth across the country. The center’s Director, Garrett Garner-Wells, says while Colorado is sixth in the country for increasing wind energy production, there was no growth in renewable energy storage...
- Colorado government officials say they found a dinosaur fossil while they were conducting early surveys for a bike trail. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports experts believe the large lower leg bone belonged to a duck-billed dinosaur named a hadrosaur that roamed in the area 70 million years ago. The bone was removed from the site by a Bureau of Land Management team, a local paleontologist and a sedimentologist last week. They sent it to a lab at the Museums of Western Colorado, where it will be cleaned and studied.