Wednesday Newscast, 8/2/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Wednesday, August 2, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- July in Colorado Springs is now the 3rd wettest on record. The National Weather Service in Pueblo says the city had more than six inches of precipitation last month, which is more than three above normal. The wettest July came in 1930 with nearly 6.6 inches. Alamosa recorded more than three-and-a-half inches of precipitation last month, breaking the previous record from 1968.
- Formal negotiations for one of the country’s most controversial trade deals are set to begin this month. As Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports, agricultural interest groups would rather NAFTA was left alone...