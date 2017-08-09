Wednesday Newscast, 8/9/17, 5:32pm.

Newscast for Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 5:32pm:
- Road closures are underway in Colorado Springs in preparation for tomorrow's start of the Colorado Classic. That's the new professional cycling race in the state, and it's bringing nearly 175 athletes from around the world to Colorado. Both the men's and women's races get underway downtown tomorrow, and travel a circuit route that includes Garden of the Gods. The bulk of closures will take effect tomorrow, though some in downtown are already in place. More information on those closures is online at KRCC.org.
- Economists are adjusting their predictions for Colorado’s employment growth for the year. As KUNC’s economy reporter Jackie Fortier explains, it’s slightly lower than their original expectation...