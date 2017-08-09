Wednesday Newscast, 8/9/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- An effort to better track drugged driving arrests in Colorado is now in effect. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, the measure requires law enforcement to document what substances are contributing to DUI’s beyond alcohol...
- Colorado Springs City Council has voted to look at overhauling a stormwater enterprise fee. The Gazette reports the move means the city is taking steps toward possibly placing the issue on November's ballot. The vote was not unanimous; councilors Don Knight, Bill Murray, and Andy Pico voted no. The paper reports City Council recognized there are unanswered questions. They're expected to vote on official language in two weeks.