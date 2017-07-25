Blues Under the Bridge Pre-festival Shows

Blues Under the Bridge gets underway Wednesday evening with Jeremy Vasquez and the Survivors at Ivywild. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are $10 at the venue - the first 25 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders will get in free.

The pre-fest parties move to the Gold Room on Thursday and Friday evenings, with the Paladins playing on the 27th, and Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore playing on the 28th. Doors are at 7 and tickets are $10 at the venue - the first 100 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders will get free admission Thursday and Friday evenings.

Get more information about Blues Under the Bridge and buy your tickets here!