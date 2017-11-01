Catch An In Studio Performance And Interview With John Doe This Weekend On Air Check

Last week John Doe, the front man for L.A.'s punk band X, came in to the 91.5 KRCC studios to talk with Vicky Gregor about his new book "Under the Big Black Sun", play a couple acoustic songs, and reminisce about the emerging punk rock scene in Los Angeles during the 1970's and 80's.

Tune in to Air Check this Saturday, November 4 at 6 p.m. to hear the songs and interview. (Hint: if you're too busy, or miss the show, 91.5 KRCC will rebroadcast it on Wednesday, November 8 at 7 p.m., and it will be available in podcast form through iTunes.)