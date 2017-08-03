Commission on Front Range Passenger Rail and Southwest Chief Takes Shape

By 59 seconds ago
  • Amtrak's Southwest Chief runs along southern Colorado, through Trinidad, La Junta, and Lamar.
    Amtrak's Southwest Chief runs along southern Colorado, through Trinidad, La Junta, and Lamar.
    Steve Wilson / Flickr - Creative Commons

The state commission tasked with looking into passenger rail on Colorado's Front Range is getting to work.  The committee is an expansion of the previous Southwest Chief commission, and still tasked with working to preserve and improve the long-distance Amtrak route that travels through southern Colorado, as well as connect it to Pueblo.

Commission member Jim Souby heads the Colorado Rail Passenger Association, a Denver-based advocacy group.  He says pairing the two initiatives makes sense.

"Obviously, that Front Range rail, it would be fantastic if it could connect with the Southwest Chief in Pueblo," he says.  "So it kind of fits together."

Souby says the commission expects to resubmit an application for federal funding, geared toward the Southwest Chief. 

"The Chief's running much faster now," Souby says.  "The work that's been done has had a tremendously positive effect on the train, but there's still some old track dating back to the '50s and '60s that needs to be replaced and some grade crossings that need to be improved."

Souby says that although the Trump administration has zeroed out funding for Amtrak's long-distance passenger rail in its budget proposal, he remains cautiously optimistic that funding will continue.  He points to the House budget proposal that left Amtrak funding in place, and says the Senate may even look to increase those funds.

"We feel that Congress is doing the right thing," he says.  "It's understandable.  These long-distance trains serve a whole host of rural communities, and many of those communities are served by Republican congressional [representatives]."

As to the goal of Front Range passenger rail, the commission will present draft legislation to state lawmakers by December 1st. To that end, Souby says the commission has set up subcommittees focusing on the Southwest Chief and Front Range passenger rail, and some members will serve on both subcommittees.

Souby says he doesn't expect to have robust legislation with all questions answered, but rather, he says they're looking at models in other states, as well as requirements for federal funding.

"We don't want to reinvent the wheel," he says.

Unlike the original Southwest Chief commission, this new state committee does not sunset, which Souby says indicates lawmakers recognize that it's a long-term project.

Tags: 
Southwest Chief
Front Range passenger rail
Transportation
Front Range
Railroad West
newsroom

Related Content

State Lawmakers Approve Front Range Rail Exploration

By Apr 19, 2017
Steve Wilson / Flickr - Creative Commons

The state's Southwest Chief commission, tasked with preserving Amtrak's Southwest Chief long-distance passenger rail route through southern Colorado, is set to expand its mission.

Southwest Chief Commission Sets Sights on Front Range Rail

By Jan 26, 2017
Steve Wilson / Flickr - Creative Commons

This post has been updated, first on Sat 1/28/17 to expand the story.  Last updated Thursday 2/2/17 to reflect that the bill has been introduced at the statehouse.
 

The state's Southwest Chief Commission, which has been working since 2014 to find ways to preserve and expand a long-distance Amtrak route that runs through southern Colorado, is setting its sights on passenger rail along the Interstate 25 corridor and Colorado's Front Range. 