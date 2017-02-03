David Bromberg, Ryan Flores, and the First Red Rocks Performance on Air Check

Air Check Episode 12

On this episode of Air Check, multi-talented local musician Ryan Flores reflects on his life as a working artist; author LeAnna DeAngelo tells the story of the first performance at Red Rocks; the legendary David Bromberg drops by to play a few tunes; and our very own Vicky Gregor takes a trip down memory lane with a jar of ticket stubs dating all the way back to the mid-80s.

PART ONE: MUSICAL ROUNDTABLE

A few of our favorite songs

That moment when Vicky, Jake, and Jeff realize they loved every song on that new album and it's hard to choose just one.

St Paul and the Broken Bones - "Sanctify" - from Sea of Noise

Spoon - "Hot Thoughts" - from Hot Thoughts

Julie Byrne - "Morning Dove" - from Not Even Happiness

PART TWO: RYAN FLORES

Ryan Flores

Ryan Flores joins Jake in the studio to discuss his "Czex-Mex" guitar style and reflect on the rigors of working as a full-time musician. If you don't see him around town performing solo on his classical guitar, you'll catch him in one of his various ensembles such as Leopard and the Vine and Moonhoney.

For more words, music, and design by Ryan Flores visit Heart Shaped Records.

PART THREE: PIETRO SATRIANO, THE FIRST TO PLAY AT RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATER

Maestro Satriano

Dr. LeAnna DeAngelo is the author of Maestro Satriano, a novel based on the life of Pietro Satriano - the composer, conductor, and prodigy who led the first performance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in 1906.

Maestro Satriano is available at Hooked on Books in Colorado Springs and on Amazon. Dr. DeAngelo will be doing book signings at Tattered Cover on March 11 and at Covered Treasures in Monument on March 18th. More information is available here.

PART FOUR: DAVID BROMBERG PLAYS THE BLUES

David Bromberg

David Bromberg isn't your everyday singer-songwriter: he's a Grammy nominee, has played with everyone from Bob Dylan to George Harrison, and co-owns a successful violin shop in Delaware. Jeff recently had the pleasure of hosting Bromberg on the Blue Plate Special where he and his band performed a few songs and discussed Bromberg's 20-year hiatus from the music business.

Bromberg's latest album is The Blues, The Whole Blues, and Nothing But the Blues.

PART FIVE: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, MADONNA, WAY BEFORE NIRVANA

A trip down memory lane with a jar of ticket stubs

Vicky reaches into a nostalgic collection of concert tickets and unearths history.

Special thanks to Hannah Fleming for her help with this episode.