'It's Time Now to Embark on Another Phase of Life'

By & 38 minutes ago
  • Myrna Candreia
    Myrna Candreia
    Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Several months prior to the Waldo Canyon Fire, Myrna Candreia had a premonition.  "Something inside me told me, 'You need to prepare for a fire,'" she recalls.  "I had developed this feeling inside that things weren't good. Maybe it was because of the drought we were having?"

One week before the fire, she went to Staples, bought boxes and set them up, but didn't fill them.  "I could have been fully prepared and a lot more prepared.  I wasn't.  I got a few things out," she says.

Candreia, a consultant who works from her home, has lived in Parkside since 2002, relocating from Washington D.C. to be close to her family.  Her two-story house was built in the early 90s, and Candreia remembers Parkside as parklike, with lots of trees and green.  She paints a picture of her home as warm and welcoming, with beautiful trees in the front.

"I remember backing out of the driveway, and I looked up at my house, and for some reason, I said, 'Thank you for being my home,' and that was the last time I ever saw it."

"That is the house when I think about it, even when I'm in my current home, that is the house that I see when I walk in the front door."

She'd been evacuated.  But on that Tuesday, July 26, 2012, when residents were allowed back into their homes for a spell, Candreia says she went home and started working, still thinking things would be ok.  "I sat at my computer and I was working with my colleagues back east."

A call from her daughter prompted her to leave.  Her family was headed on a trip, and her daughter wanted her to pick up their cat. 

When she was getting ready to head out, she packed up her computer.  At the last minute, Candreia looked up and saw an antique mirror above her fireplace that she decided to bring with her.  Other things she thought she might have wanted, she says she'd already taken out on Saturday.

"I remember backing out of the driveway, and I looked up at my house, and for some reason, I said 'Thank you for being my home,' and that was the last time I ever saw it," Candreia remembers.

At the time, Candreia says she didn't recall having the premonition earlier that year, but, she says, "it felt like what I had been thinking was going to happen was really happening, even though the whole time, it was still like a denial thing."

"Yes, it's just stuff. But it's the stuff that makes up your life."

Candreia found out she lost her home while at dinner with a neighbor.  They were at Saigon Café in downtown Colorado Springs, "and we're just kind of sitting there, feeling pretty disconnected, because nobody could go home."

Her neighbor's son sent her an aerial photo from The Denver Post.  She opened the file on her phone, and could tell her neighbor's home was still there.

"But I knew that if I kept scrolling down, I would be able to see my home," Candreia remembers.  So she scrolled.  "And there was nothing left." 

She remembers leaving the restaurant and making it to the street before starting to cry.  "I just... kind of lost it," she says. "To see nothing, where when I had left, there was something… It's hard to put that into words.  Because it was nothing, but what did that nothing mean?"

On the first day residents were allowed to go back into the neighborhood, Candreia recalls wondering what she might find at the site of her home.  She figured they'd find her cast iron skillets, and they did.  "A little melted," Candreia adds. 

A set of porcelain tea cups was one of the few items that Myrna Candreia was able to recover from her home after the fire. They're still covered in ash.
Credit Myrna Candreia

"The other thing I found, which was amazing to me," Candreia says, was "ten of my China teacups in perfect condition.  And then when the property was being sifted, they found the last two…  And I have 12 perfect teacups." 

Things moved quickly for Candreia, and she says she really didn't have time to decide whether or not to rebuild.  She credits her son for helping her through the following year.

One June 27, 2013, one year and one day after the fire burned through Mountain Shadows, Myrna Candreia moved into her new home on the same lot.

"It was dark," she remembers.  "I remember being in the home the first night with my dog and my cat, and it was… just kind of odd."

Now, she says, there is a new normal.  "And it's nice."

Candreia had some of the burned trees from her yard saved, and they now frame her fireplace.  But she says she still goes looking for things.  "Yes, it's just stuff," she says.  "But it's the stuff that makes up your life."  She laments the loss of items passed from generation to generation, and not having them to pass along to her children and grandchildren. 

"I kept shards of stuff right after the fire," Candreia says, including those cast iron skillets.  And, she says, she took those things to the new house when she moved in.  "And the next year, I opened the boxes, and I looked in and was like, 'Why am I keeping these? I don't have a feeling for them.'"

So, she says, she threw them away.  She threw a lot of things away that she'd managed to salvage.

"Except for the teacups."

They're still covered in the ash from the fire.  And she wonders why she's keeping them.

"Would I ever just take them and dump them in the trash and let them break?  After they were so strong and stellar and came through the fire?"

"There's a process now coming forth in me to talk about rediscovery, from before the fire to now... How is it different from what was?"

No, she says.  "Probably not.  Maybe I'll just let the kids decide what they want to do with the teacups," she finishes with a laugh.  "I really don't know."

Questions still linger for Candreia, questions like what decisions she made, which ones she regrets, and which ones she doesn't regret.  But, she says, "there's a process now coming forth in me to talk about rediscovery, from before the fire to now…. How is it different from what was?"

Candreia says she felt fortunate to move on, adding, maybe quicker than others. 

"It feels like it's time now to embark on another phase of life for me."

She doesn't know what that's going to look like or where it will take her, but she knows the fire will have a role to play. 
 

Listen to Myrna Candreia's story in the player above.

This story comes from 91.5 KRCC's special series, "Five Years Later: Remembering the Waldo Canyon Fire." Find more stories from those affected by the fire here.

Tags: 
Waldo Canyon Fire Anniversary
#waldocanyonfire
#waldofire
Waldo Canyon Fire
91.5 KRCC Local Stories
newsroom

Related Content

'An Event None of Us Will Forget'

By 23 hours ago
Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs

Randy Royal remembers exactly where he was when he first spotted smoke rising from the Waldo Canyon Fire. It was Saturday, June 23rd, 2012. 

"I got called out around 10 or so in the morning for a rollover accident on Bijou and I-25," recalls Royal, who was a battalion chief with the Colorado Springs Fire Department at the time. "I cleared that, went to a high-angle at Garden of the Gods, and as I was driving down Highway 24, I looked up and the column [of smoke] was right in front of me."

'We Came Back to a Very Broken Neighborhood'

By & & Katie Lawrie Jul 8, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Parkside resident Mike Finkbiner was a roofing contractor during the original construction of the Colorado Springs subdivision, and says Mountain Shadows as a whole was "pretty well planned" when it was built in the 1980s.  It wasn't until 2002 that he moved into the community, and then to a different home in Parkside in 2005.

'It Has Made Us a Better Community'

By Jul 5, 2017
Courtesy of Eddie Hurt

Eddie Hurt has been president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association since shortly after the Waldo Canyon Fire. In that role, he's played an active part in the effort to rebuild Mountain Shadows, the neighborhood that he and his family have called home for 12 years. Unlike some of his neighbors, Hurt didn't lose his home in the fire, but that's not to say he wasn't affected.

'What Do We Do Now?'

By & Jul 2, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Retired electrical engineer Barry Timmons and his wife relocated to Colorado to be closer to family, and lived in the Parkside neighborhood of Colorado Springs for three years before the Waldo Canyon Fire claimed his home.

"It's just a nice area, it was a nice little home," Timmons says.  "It was very conducive to us being a retired couple."

'This is Really Bad Today, But It's Going to Get Better'

By & & Katie Lawrie Jul 1, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Carla Albers and her family moved into their Mountain Shadows home in 1990.  They'd always loved the westside and figured it would be a starter home, but ended up loving the neighborhood and the area.  

"It just ended up being up one of those neighborhoods where a lot of younger couples moved in with a lot of kids," she recalls.  "It was just a really great place to raise a family."

Their house was among the nearly 350 homes lost in 2012's Waldo Canyon Fire.

'The Greatest Loss of All is Time'

By Jun 30, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Cindy and Mark Maluschka moved into their home in Mountain Shadows in 2010. 

"We looked at a lot of houses before we found that house," says Cindy, "when we walked in we knew it was the house."

"It fit us really well," adds Mark. "It was a beautiful house."

'Nobody Wanted To Take A Break'

By Jun 29, 2017

During the Waldo Canyon Fire, hundreds of first responders took part in the effort to fight the fire and evacuate neighborhoods threatened by the blaze. It was a massive undertaking, requiring coordination among numerous local, state, and federal agencies.

'Let Your Compassion Guide You in Doing What's Right'

By & Jun 28, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

When the Waldo Canyon Fire broke out five years ago, Nick Gledich found himself in two roles. On the one hand, he's the superintendent of District 11.  A number of schools were threatened by the blaze; another served as a staging area for firefighters and first responders.  On the other hand, Gledich was also among the Mountain Shadows evacuees.

'It's Not What Happens To You In Life That Counts, But How You Handle It'

By Jun 27, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Polly Dunn moved to the Mountain Shadows neighborhood of Colorado Springs after retiring from her job as a teacher in District 11. She lived there for several years before the Waldo Canyon Fire took her home in 2012. 

'The Fire Destroys Your History, but it Doesn't Destroy Your Future'

By Jun 26, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Allan Creely and his wife Sally moved to the Mountain Shadows neighborhood of Colorado Springs in 1998. Both Allan and Sally had retired from the military, and they saw Mountain Shadows as the perfect place to settle.