New Homeless-Focused Newspaper Releases Second Issue

The Springs Echo launched in January. The idea is that people who would otherwise be panhandling can sell the papers instead.

The newspaper's editor, Raven Canon, identifies as homeless. The Pueblo native says she started the paper to give people a source of income and a place to share their perspectives.

"It also brings balance to the conversation where previously we had absolutely no voice," she says. "It was completely one-sided. It was everyone's perception of our life, not our experience of our life."

Canon says the community response to the first issue was enthusiastic, and The Springs Echo has officially joined the International Network of Street Papers.

The paper is funded through donations. Canon says the monthly publication will print content from local writers and others, including those experiencing homelessness.

