Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for July 20th through July 23rd

Broadcast 07/20/17

The Pikes Peak Brass Band, an elite 33-member ensemble in the classic British brass band tradition, will perform a free concert, July 20th at 7PM at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center.

The Rocky Mountain State Games, a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages and athletic abilities, will take place throughout this weekend (July 22nd & 23rd) and next weekend (July 29th & 30th) at various locations throughout Colorado Springs.

July 21st at 7PM, the Town of Monument will present “Finding Dory” as part of its summer outdoor movie nights in Jackson Creek at the Monument Marketplace Clocktower.

