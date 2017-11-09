Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for November 9-15

· Beginning tonight, and continuing thru November 26th, the Millibo Art Theatre will present the internationally recognized satire Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Nobel Prize winning playwright Dario Fo.

· This weekend, the Ormao Dance studios will present five performances of Salon Showings, featuring three new pieces by three different guest choreographers.

· The 30th Annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival will also take place this weekend, showcasing documentary, narrative shorts, and animated films that are thought-provoking and enriching, and that encourage global awareness and personal growth through a women’s lens.

