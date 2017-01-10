SPECIAL PROGRAMS COMING IN 2017

When Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal goes on vacation, there's only one person who can replace him: Tom Hanks. The two-time Oscar-winning actor will guest host an episode of the NPR news quiz, taped in front of a live (and, let's be frank, very lucky) audience in Chicago. Hear the show this Saturday January 14th at 11am, and again on Sunday January 15th at 10am.

In the Dark investigates the 27 year old mystery of Jacob Wetterling's abuction in rural Minnesota. In the most comprehensive reporting on this case, APM Reports and reporter Madeleine Baran reveal how law enforcement mishandled one of the most notorious child abductions in the country and how those failures fueled national anxiety about stranger danger, led to the nation's sex-offender registries and raise questions about crime-solving effectiveness and accountability. In the Dark is a five part series which will air Sundays at 4pm January 15th through February 12th.

NPR Special Coverage of the Presidential Inauguration can be heard Friday morning January 20th, beginning with Morning Edition, and continuing throughout the day with live coverage of President Elect Trump's speech, BBC News analysis, the Take Away, and All Things Considered.