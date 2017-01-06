Highlighting the Best of 2016 on Air Check

By , & 20 minutes ago
  • Clockwise from top left: Ages and Ages, Stoney Bertz, Tor, Millicent, In/Planes, Ulysses Baxter
    Clockwise from top left: Ages and Ages, Stoney Bertz, Tor, Millicent, In/Planes, Ulysses Baxter

This month on Air Check, we highlight some of our favorite interviews, stories, and in-studio performances from 2016 - Inaiah and Desi Lujan perform "The Runner" from their most recent project In/Planes; Electronic musician Tor talks about his album "Blue Book"; Ulysses Baxter, a.k.a. the Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher, tells the story of his improbable ascent of Pikes Peak; Colorado Springs' own Stoney Bertz discusses the connection between hip hop and high school debate; we hear in-studio performances from Ages and Ages and Millicent, and KRCC deejays pick the music that impressed them the most in 2016.

PART ONE:  "THE RUNNER" BY IN/PLANES

Newlyweds Inaiah and Desi Lujan of the Americana group Haunted Windchimes have a wonderful side project called In/Planes. Last year, they joined Jeff on the air and performed their original song "The Runner." Listen to the full performance and interview with In/Planes on episode 3 of Air Check.

PART TWO:  TOR

Vancouver based musician Tor talks with Jeff Bieri about his ambient electronic cd Blue Book.  The interview was part of episode 6 of Air Check.

PART THREE: ULYSSES BAXTER

Ulysses Baxter, a.k.a. the Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher, gained national recognition in 1963 for pushing a peanut to the summit of Pikes Peak with his nose. In this segment, Jake Brownell speaks with the rockabilly artist about the endeavor.  The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher was featured in episode 5 of 91.5 KRCC's Air Check.

PART FOUR: "SOMETHING TO RUIN" BY AGES AND AGES

Portland Oregon's alt-folk group Ages and Ages stopped in to talk and play some music during Vicky's Morning Music Mix.  Here's a song they performed called Something to Ruin which was in episode 7 of Air Check.

PART FIVE:  STONEY BERTZ

Local award winning hip artist Stoney Bertz speaks with Vicky Gregor in this 2016 interview about the local hip hop scene and the unlikely connection between hip hop and high school debate. This interview originally aired in episode 4 of Air Check.

PART SIX: "WON'T BE" BY MILLICENT 

Local synth-pop group Millicent impressed us last year with their sparkling EP, Deux. For episode 4 of Air Check, they joined Jake Brownell for an interview and in-studio performance.

KRCC DEEJAY PICKS

Throughout this episode, you heard from KRCC deejays about their favorite songs of 2016. Here's the full list:

DJ Ron - Reggae Host Sunday 8-10pm:  Ziggy Marley - "Amen"

Dick Fairly - Jazz Excursion Thursday 8-11pm: Eric Alexander - "Frenzy"

Barbara Gibb - Brickhouse Monday 8-10pm: Joan as Policewoman & Benjamin Lazar Davis - "Let it be You"

Bob Slade - Retro Fix Friday 8-11pm: Pixies  - "Bel Esprit"

Carter - Thursday/Friday 11pm-2am: Lemon Twigs -  "These Words"

Dr T. -  Sunday 10pm-midnight: Radiohead - "Numbers"

DJ Melissa - Friday/Saturday 11pm-2am: Warpaint - "White Out"

Tags: 
pikes peak peanut pusher
Tor
Best Of
Ages and Ages
haunted windchimes
in planes
Ulysses Baxter
Jeff Bieri
Jake brown
brickhouse
Reggae
retro fix
jazz excursion

Related Content

Ages and Ages stop by KRCC, Guilty Pleasures, and Punk Rock Work Ethics - Episode 7 of Air Check

By , & Sep 2, 2016
Jake Brownell

On Episode 7 of Air Check, Portland band Ages and Ages drops by for an interview and in-studio performance, Bob Slade, host of KRCC’s Retro Fix, shares some of his favorite songs about work in honor of labor day, we discuss the ever-changing industry of music retail with Judy Negley and Shawn Mayo of Independent Records, Dick Fairley interviews local jazz guitarist, Wayne Wilkinson, and we cop to some guilty pleasure songs.

Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty Talks Getting Sober And Going Solo

By Dec 14, 2016
Album Art

Mike Doughty gained his musical fame in the 1990's with the group Soul Coughing.  In this segment of Air Check, Doughty talks about his music, poetry, and addictions with 91.5 KRCC's Jeff Bieri.  Mike's new solo release is called The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns, and his most recent memoir is titled The Book of Drugs.

Air Check - Episode 2: Hey Marseilles, The Fifth Beatle, Music Reviews and More

By Mar 25, 2016
Jake Brownell

Air Check is a new show from KRCC highlighting great music from the Pikes Peak region and beyond. 

If you’ve ever been to KRCC and seen the 20,000 CDs in our filing cabinets, and the 20,000 records in our vinyl vault, then you know that we are serious about music. Think of Air Check as a showcase for all the incredible music that lives at KRCC. We’ll introduce you to things you may have missed, take a closer look at genres and artists we think you’ll love, and invite local and touring musicians into the studio for exclusive interviews and in-studio performances. 

In this, the second episode of Air Check, we bring you an interview and in-studio performance with the Seattle-based indie folk group, Hey Marseilles; Our very own Dick Fairley, host of the Thursday Evening Jazz excursion, tells us about the history of women in jazz; We remember the life and work of George Martin, AKA the Fifth Beatle; and we review some of our favorite new releases from the last month.