Highlighting the Best of 2016 on Air Check

The Best of 2016 on Air Check

This month on Air Check, we highlight some of our favorite interviews, stories, and in-studio performances from 2016 - Inaiah and Desi Lujan perform "The Runner" from their most recent project In/Planes; Electronic musician Tor talks about his album "Blue Book"; Ulysses Baxter, a.k.a. the Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher, tells the story of his improbable ascent of Pikes Peak; Colorado Springs' own Stoney Bertz discusses the connection between hip hop and high school debate; we hear in-studio performances from Ages and Ages and Millicent, and KRCC deejays pick the music that impressed them the most in 2016.

PART ONE: "THE RUNNER" BY IN/PLANES

Newlyweds Inaiah and Desi Lujan of the Americana group Haunted Windchimes have a wonderful side project called In/Planes. Last year, they joined Jeff on the air and performed their original song "The Runner." Listen to the full performance and interview with In/Planes on episode 3 of Air Check.

PART TWO: TOR

Vancouver based musician Tor talks with Jeff Bieri about his ambient electronic cd Blue Book. The interview was part of episode 6 of Air Check.

PART THREE: ULYSSES BAXTER

Ulysses Baxter, a.k.a. the Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher, gained national recognition in 1963 for pushing a peanut to the summit of Pikes Peak with his nose. In this segment, Jake Brownell speaks with the rockabilly artist about the endeavor. The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher was featured in episode 5 of 91.5 KRCC's Air Check.

PART FOUR: "SOMETHING TO RUIN" BY AGES AND AGES

Portland Oregon's alt-folk group Ages and Ages stopped in to talk and play some music during Vicky's Morning Music Mix. Here's a song they performed called Something to Ruin which was in episode 7 of Air Check.

PART FIVE: STONEY BERTZ

Local award winning hip artist Stoney Bertz speaks with Vicky Gregor in this 2016 interview about the local hip hop scene and the unlikely connection between hip hop and high school debate. This interview originally aired in episode 4 of Air Check.

PART SIX: "WON'T BE" BY MILLICENT

Local synth-pop group Millicent impressed us last year with their sparkling EP, Deux. For episode 4 of Air Check, they joined Jake Brownell for an interview and in-studio performance.

KRCC DEEJAY PICKS

Throughout this episode, you heard from KRCC deejays about their favorite songs of 2016. Here's the full list:

DJ Ron - Reggae Host Sunday 8-10pm: Ziggy Marley - "Amen"

Dick Fairly - Jazz Excursion Thursday 8-11pm: Eric Alexander - "Frenzy"

Barbara Gibb - Brickhouse Monday 8-10pm: Joan as Policewoman & Benjamin Lazar Davis - "Let it be You"

Bob Slade - Retro Fix Friday 8-11pm: Pixies - "Bel Esprit"

Carter - Thursday/Friday 11pm-2am: Lemon Twigs - "These Words"

Dr T. - Sunday 10pm-midnight: Radiohead - "Numbers"

DJ Melissa - Friday/Saturday 11pm-2am: Warpaint - "White Out"