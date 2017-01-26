Southwest Chief Commission Sets Sights on Front Range Rail

  • Amtrak's Southwest Chief runs along southern Colorado, through Trinidad, La Junta, and Lamar.
A  new bill being prepared for this year's legislative session targets passenger rail along Colorado's Front Range and the Interstate 25 corridor.

The state's Southwest Chief Commission that's been working on preserving and expanding a long-distance Amtrak line in southern Colorado sunsets this summer, and the bill looks to continue and expand the group's mission and scope.

Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace has served on the commission since it began in 2014, and says Colorado's population growth means there has to be a multi-modal approach to transportation.

"Passenger rail on the Front Range compliments everything that's happening with I-25," he says.  "But expanding I-25 alone won't solve the problem."

The bill is still in its draft form and Pace says it should be introduced soon.  He says any remaining funds from the current commission would rollover into the new group. 

Pace says the new commission would look to present recommendations by December for establishing a Front Range Rail Authority.

